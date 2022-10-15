Frank Cornick waits for fresh asphalt to pave East 24th Street near Warren Avenue, in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Cornick predicts that the road construction will be finished in about a week. The east sides of 16th through 24th streets are what remained to be done. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
S&S Builders repairs a soft spot on Warren Avenue by filling it and packing it down, on Wednesday in Cheyenne. Simon Construction employee Frank Cornick predicts that the road construction will be finished in about a week. The east sides of 16th-24th streets are what remain to be done. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Simon Construction employees pave the road at the intersection of East 24th Street and Warren Avenue, in Cheyenne on Wednesday. They are near the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A road closed sign at the intersection of East 21st Street and Warren Avenue, in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A Simon Construction employee paves the road at the intersection of East 24th Street and Warren Avenue in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A Simon Construction employee paves East 24th Street near Warren Avenue in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Motorists here could be forgiven for forgetting the season is fall, not late spring or mid-summer, due to the range of road construction activity in the city.
In recent days in Cheyenne, cone zones aplenty have been spotted, many of them downtown or near the central business district. One, in particular, has led to lane closures and occasionally – temporarily – shuttered portions of a busy street.
The good news for drivers is work on that project coordinated by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which is along Warren Avenue, is nearing the finish line. For several months, the construction project has resulted in lane closures, mostly to the south of Lincolnway along Warren Avenue. In recent days, Warren in the downtown area and near the state Capitol has occasionally been down to one lane of traffic or even shut in portions.
If the weather continues to cooperate, this entire project is on track to be finished in the coming week, perhaps by Thursday or Friday. This is according to an interview with WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Andrea Staley.
According to various officials and to the construction workers themselves, paving has been underway along Warren Avenue between roughly 16th and 24th streets. "They are paving today and weather-dependent, it could go into next week, through next week," WYDOT's Staley told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. "Our contractors are going to be finishing the pavement."
Following wrapping up the paving, there should be no impediments to the regular flow of traffic, the spokesperson said by phone. "And they will just be doing minor" things after that time, she said of the construction workers. "We are on track with the completion date."
S&S Builders is involved in the actual work. When the state transportation department announced the project on March 29, it noted the scope included curb and gutter repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, "traffic signal replacements, minor storm sewer improvements and" other such things. As is set to occur, the release said the project was scheduled to be completed this fall.
To check out details on other road work being down in town, coordinated by the city and not the state, a municipal spokesperson pointed people to the "City of Cheyenne Cone Zone Map" online, at https://bit.ly/3S7FI5I. For instance, downtown, the website lists East 21st Street, from House to Evans avenues, as being closed due to water main repair.
Nearby, both 17th and 18th streets, between Evans and Warren avenues, are undergoing road repairs, although this is described as being under state and not city jurisdiction.