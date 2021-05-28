CHEYENNE – People living near or visiting Douglas Creek, located in the Medicine Bow Range, should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways.
Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, is expected to fill on or around Monday, May 31. Based on the forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir, which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase.
People living near or visiting Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.