CHEYENNE – People living in or visiting near the Douglas Creek area, located in the Medicine Bow Range, should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways due to excess runoff from an above average snowpack this year.
Rob Roy Reservoir, one of six reservoirs supplying water for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, was expected to fill around Thursday, May 21. Based on the predicted forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir, causing the reservoir to fill.
Once full, a spillway will safely direct natural runoff water flowing into the reservoir back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the higher-than-normal flows. People living or visiting near the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change, depending on weather conditions.
As of Wednesday, May 20, Rob Roy Reservoir contained 35,246 acre-feet of water, or approximately 99% of capacity. One acre-foot equals 325,851 gallons of water. At full capacity, Rob Roy can hold 11 billion gallons of water. For perspective, 11 billion gallons of water would fill 405,876 school buses with water.