CHEYENNE – A 29-year-old Cheyenne man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery in U.S. District Court.
Taylor Ross Wardell was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 18 on four counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of use and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence following a lengthy, collaborative investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cheyenne Police Department.
The charges resulted from a string of armed robberies that occurred in Cheyenne and Laramie from Aug. 14, 2019, to Sept. 27, 2019. The charges alleged that the first robbery occurred on Aug. 14, 2019 at Silver Mine Subs sandwich shop in Cheyenne; the second robbery occurred on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Loaf ‘N Jug in Cheyenne; the third robbery occurred Aug. 26, 2019, at the Loaf ‘N Jug in Laramie; and the fourth robbery occurred on Sept. 9, 2019, at Vino’s Wine and Spirits in Cheyenne.
Wardell was arrested by Cheyenne Police on Oct. 1, 2019. Wardell is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 in U.S. District Court.