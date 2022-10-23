Investigations into illicit massage parlors came to a halt due to lack of restrictions, but the Rock Springs City Council is working on new ordinances, addressing sex trafficking concerns. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
Rock Springs City Attorney Richard Beckwith explains the benefits of the two ordinances, written to address sex trafficking issues, to council members during public comment at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
Members of the Rock Springs City Council listen to community members voicing their opinions on the two ordinances regarding licensing and regulation of massage therapists and massage establishments during public comment at Tuesday’s council meeting. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
ROCK SPRINGS – Local massage therapists voiced their concerns over the verbiage of two ordinances, outlined to help Sweetwater County law enforcement to combat sex trafficking and prevent illicit massage parlors from setting up shop in Rock Springs, during the council meeting on Tuesday.
Residents were invited to share their opinions over Ordinance 2022-13, Article 3-2, “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” and Ordinance 2022-14, Article 10-12, “Licensing and Regulation of Massage Therapists and Massage Establishments.”
Rock Springs resident Joy Turner, a supporter of local massage therapists, told the council she didn’t believe the new laws will prevent sex trafficking. Such restrictions will “push them into a corner and eventually put them out of business.”
Councilman Rob Zotti explained the council is adding the definition to sexual contact in Ordinance 13; 14 explains licensing of massage therapists.
Mayor Tim Kaumo and the council agreed public input is important in assisting them in the text's wording. Richard Beckwith, city attorney, said the intention of Ordinance 14 is not to throw all massage therapists out.
“All the city is asking is for the massage therapist to obtain a license and show they’re qualified to be a massage therapist,” said Beckwith. “You must have formal training from somewhere. No one wants to over-regulate, but at some point, regulation is important.”
Rock Springs massage therapist Tammy Morlock expressed her gratitude in the council’s efforts in “going after sex traffickers.” She also expressed concerns over the language in Ordinance 14. She pointed out that her license is in plain sight.
“I need to be fingerprinted?” she asked, regarding a background check. “That makes me feel like a criminal."
Sgt. Michelle Hall said the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office knows which parlors use women to engage in illicit activities. These women are not prostitutes,” said Hall. “Prostitutes want to do that. These women are human trafficking victims. There is a difference.
“We know we can shut them down the way they did in Billings. Some regulations would be best. I have to have a reason to investigate, though. Without regulations, I wouldn’t have probable cause.”
Ordinances 13 and 14 have been tabled by the council. They will discuss amendments during a scheduled workshop.