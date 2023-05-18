A giant rockfall has forever changed what’s arguably the world’s most famous natural skyline — the iconic Cathedral Group view of the Grand Teton, Teewinot and Mount Owen.

What’s being called “a big chunk of the mountain” fell off last fall, altering the profile of the Grand’s East Ridge so significantly that people can see the difference from the valley floor.

