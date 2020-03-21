ESTES PARK, Colorado – At the request of county health officials, Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice.
This closure will be in effect 24 hours a day/seven days a week, and there will be no access permitted.
Park visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Rocky Mountain National Park. Visitors are encouraged to learn about park resources and stories through the many multimedia presentations currently available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/romo, and continue to enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park through the park’s webcams.
The National Park Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. Park officials will notify the public when they resume full operations by providing updates on their website and social media channels.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with www.nps.gov/romo for specific details about park operations.