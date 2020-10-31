ESTES Park, Colo. – All of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed, and it is unknown when the park will reopen, according to a National Park Service news release.
Once it does reopen, only some areas of the park will be accessible based upon safety and fire behavior.
Park managers continue to assess where there is current, as well as predicted, fire activity, and additional safety hazards, such as falling trees and downed power lines. Park staff are plowing roads and parking lots and assessing infrastructure in outlying areas.
Almost 29,000 acres have burned inside Rocky Mountain National Park due to the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire. This is the most acres burned within the park since its establishment 105 years ago. Map of burned areas within the park can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/rmnpfiremap.
For the most up-to-date information on the East Troublesome Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/. For the most up-to-date information on the Cameron Peak Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/.