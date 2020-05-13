ESTES PARK, Colo. – In accordance with guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Rocky Mountain National Park plans to increase recreational access and services May 27.
Rocky Mountain National Park continues to work with Colorado to follow the “Safer at Home” guidance, as well as with county and local officials as these changes are implemented. Rocky Mountain National Park is in Larimer, Grand and Boulder counties.
The current Safer at Home guidance encourages Colorado residents to “limit activities to your immediate community, not travel more than 10 miles from your home to recreate or vacation and not travel to mountain areas.” The Colorado Tourism Office is currently discouraging vacations to Colorado to limit community spread of COVID-19. The executive order from the state of Colorado is set to expire May 26, and can be amended or extended at any time.
The health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount, according to a news release from the park. Rocky Mountain National Park staff continue to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.
Park staff continue to conduct a decision and planning process to coordinate a phased reopening of Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, May 27. Park operations and services will be much different this year.
Campgrounds
Portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will open June 4.
The park’s three reservation campgrounds – Moraine Park, Glacier Basin and Aspenglen campgrounds – were originally scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
Only Moraine Park and Glacier Basin campgrounds will partially open June 4, with approximately half of the campsites available for reservations. Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak campgrounds will remain closed.
Wilderness backcountry campsites
Wilderness camping permits will be issued beginning May 27 through the autumn. In early May, park staff began contacting wilderness campers who had existing permits for the month of May to reschedule, if possible, their wilderness camping permits for later in the summer.
Shuttle bus operations
Shuttle bus operations within the Bear Lake Road corridor will begin May 27. It is unknown at this time whether the Hiker Shuttle from the Estes Park Visitor Center will be operating this summer. In order to practice social distancing to minimize community spread of COVID-19, the capacity of the shuttle buses in the Bear Lake Corridor will be limited to 15 passengers per trip.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the Information Office at 970-586-1206.