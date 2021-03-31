ESTES PARK, Colo. – Rocky Mountain National Park will be implementing a new pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system beginning May 28.
According to a news release, the change was necessary due to significant increases in visitation to public lands in Colorado, along with continued COVID-19 concerns, ongoing park seasonal staff shared housing challenges, reduced shuttle bus capacity and residual fire impacts in some areas of the park from historic fires in 2020.
There will be two types of reservations available:
- One permit will be for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which will include the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park. This reservation period will be from 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The second permit will be for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park.
Reservations to enter the park will go on sale through www.recreation.gov at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Reservations will be available to enter the park from May 28 through June 30. The next release will be on June 1, for the month of July and any remaining days that have not been booked for June. On July 1, reservations will be available for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July. On Aug. 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any unbooked days in August. On Sept. 1, reservations will be available for October and any unbooked days in September.
This year’s pilot reservation system allows for a greater number of reservations per day. Reservations will be based on approximately 75-85% of the park’s total parking capacity. This system spreads use throughout the park to better utilize all parking/trailhead areas and will be adaptable to changes in visitation trends and public health concerns.
In 2020, Rocky Mountain National Park was the fourth-most-visited national park in the country with a 28% increase in visitation in November and a 38% increase in visitation in December over those months in 2019.
At Rocky Mountain National Park, face masks are required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, parking lots, pull-offs and overlooks.
Updates on park operations and services are available at www.nps.gov/romo, through social media @RockyNPS or by calling 970-586-1206.