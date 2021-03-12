CHEYENNE – Rocky Mountain Power crews across the state will be on standby this weekend, as well as additional contract resources, as Wyoming braces for a potentially historic snowstorm, according to a Rocky Mountain Power company news release.
"Our teams thoroughly prepare when forecasts indicate severe weather could impact our customers," said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. "Restoration crews are taking all necessary steps to make sure our line personnel and equipment are ready to go in the event of any outages caused by the incoming storm."
The company also urges customers to follow recommendations of emergency management officials in being prepared to be without essential public services for up to 72 hours.
Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at https://tinyurl.com/ermws5w5.
Some tips:
- Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Avoid both downed trees and power lines, as well as keep pets far away from those areas.
- Report power outages – This assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration. Call 877-508-5088, or text 759677.
