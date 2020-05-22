CHEYENNE – A Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride will be hosted on Memorial Day to honor veterans, call attention to prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action, and raise awareness for the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day.
Bikers interested in participating in the event should meet before 10 a.m. Monday in the State Parking Lot at Central Avenue and 25th Street. The route will begin at the lot, and bikers will head south down Central, west on Lincolnway, north on Snyder, east on 19th Street, north on Warren and back around to end at the State Parking Lot.
For 32 years, similar demonstrations have taken place across the country on Memorial Day weekend. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority decided to host the event locally this year to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our nation’s veterans, and demand action for the 82,000 service members missing in action.