Rooted in Cheyenne plants 500th tree

Rooted in Cheyenne board members Isaiah Smith, left, and Doug Theis plant their 500th tree on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, on Randall Avenue in Cheyenne. Rooted in Cheyenne has focused on re-establishing a long-term tree planting program in Cheyenne and is marking the 500th tree as a significant milestone.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne has opened its online applications for spring planting. The organization will kick off the season with a special tree-planting event for the Holliday Park neighborhood on April 29.

The citywide spring neighborhood tree planting will be held May 20. Both planting events will give homeowners within the area the opportunity to spruce up their yards by providing up to two free trees.

