Rooted in Cheyenne board members Isaiah Smith, left, and Doug Theis plant their 500th tree on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, on Randall Avenue in Cheyenne. Rooted in Cheyenne has focused on re-establishing a long-term tree planting program in Cheyenne and is marking the 500th tree as a significant milestone.
CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne has opened its online applications for spring planting. The organization will kick off the season with a special tree-planting event for the Holliday Park neighborhood on April 29.
The citywide spring neighborhood tree planting will be held May 20. Both planting events will give homeowners within the area the opportunity to spruce up their yards by providing up to two free trees.
Residents living near Holliday Park, Nationway and south Cheyenne will qualify for free trees. Homeowners outside the free-tree areas may purchase up to two trees at $50 per tree or apply for eligibility based on income guidelines.
Trees must be planted along the street or sidewalk to maximize benefits to the entire neighborhood. To apply, visit rootedincheyenne.com/apply.
Members of the community are also encouraged to volunteer for the planting events and may apply online at rootedincheyenne.com. Volunteers can choose to plant trees in the morning or afternoon. Breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt will be provided.
ChangeX, Microsoft and American Forests are sponsoring this year’s free-tree areas. To keep up with all tree-planting events, visit Rooted in Cheyenne’s Facebook page.