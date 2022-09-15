Rooted in Cheyenne plants 500th tree

Rooted in Cheyenne board members Isaiah Smith, left, and Doug Theis plant their 500th tree on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, on Randall Avenue in Cheyenne. Rooted in Cheyenne has focused on re-establishing a long-term tree planting program in Cheyenne and is marking the 500th tree as a significant milestone. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting its 11th neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Members of the community are encouraged to volunteer by calling 307-637-6428.

Volunteers are needed for the afternoon planting shift, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided, as well as a coupon for a free drink at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus