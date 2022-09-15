Rooted in Cheyenne board members Isaiah Smith, left, and Doug Theis plant their 500th tree on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, on Randall Avenue in Cheyenne. Rooted in Cheyenne has focused on re-establishing a long-term tree planting program in Cheyenne and is marking the 500th tree as a significant milestone. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting its 11th neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Members of the community are encouraged to volunteer by calling 307-637-6428.
Volunteers are needed for the afternoon planting shift, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided, as well as a coupon for a free drink at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company.
Volunteers will be paired up with local green industry professionals, who will lead crews in planting more than 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets. Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right of way.
Rooted in Cheyenne is supported through sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, HF Sinclair and Laramie County Conservation District.
The program provides homeowners with low-cost trees to be planted in or adjacent to the public right of way. Trees cost $50, and homeowners are allowed two trees per planting season.
In addition to this program, the Rooted and Branching Out program, funded through the Cheyenne Sustainability Challenge, supported by Microsoft, is also providing free street trees to homeowners in neighborhoods with low tree canopy.