CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct its 14th neighborhood tree planting event Saturday.
Local green industry professionals, Rooted in Cheyenne board members, city forestry staff and volunteers will be planting around 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets, including 25 free trees in lower-income neighborhoods that desperately need tree canopy. Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right of way.
Rooted in Cheyenne is a nonprofit responsible for planting more than 1,300 street trees since 2017. Rooted in Cheyenne is dedicated to improving Cheyenne’s tree canopy and fostering a program for volunteers and sponsors to make a positive impact in their community.
Rooted in Cheyenne is supported through generous sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, Arbor Valley and Tankhouse Nursery, Laramie County Conservation District, Change X, Microsoft and American Forests. The program provides homeowners with low-cost trees to be planted in, or adjacent to, the public right of way. Trees cost $50, and homeowners are allowed two trees per planting season.
For more information on Rooted in Cheyenne, visit rootedincheyenne.com. Further information and questions may be directed to Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division at 307-637-6428. Follow along with the tree planting event on Rooted in Cheyenne’s Facebook page.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.