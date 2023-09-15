CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct its 14th neighborhood tree planting event Saturday.

Local green industry professionals, Rooted in Cheyenne board members, city forestry staff and volunteers will be planting around 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets, including 25 free trees in lower-income neighborhoods that desperately need tree canopy. Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right of way.

