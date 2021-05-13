CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct its eighth neighborhood tree planting event this Saturday, May 15.
Due to COVID-19, the volunteer work force will be reduced. Members of the Rooted in Cheyenne board, along with Cheyenne Urban Forestry staff and a handful of local arborists and landscapers, will be planting 102 trees along Cheyenne’s streets.
Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right of way.
Rooted in Cheyenne is a neighborhood tree planting program dedicated to planting trees along Cheyenne’s streets and partnering with homeowners, businesses and nonprofits to support a more diverse and resilient forest canopy and cultivate greener, healthier, more livable neighborhoods. The organization is supported through generous sponsorships from local businesses and nonprofits, and relies on volunteers to plant and maintain all trees. This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, HollyFrontier and Array School of Technology.
The program provides homeowners with low-cost trees to be planted in or adjacent to the public right of way. Tree planting, watering and care for one year is included with every tree purchased. Trees cost $50, and homeowners are allowed two trees per planting season.
More information and applications for this planting are available online at www.rootedincheyenne.com or through the Urban Forestry Division at 307-637-6428.
Rooted is also conducting an online tree raffle through Saturday. Two Accolade elm trees are being raffled, with proceeds going to Rooted. The cost of the tree, delivery and planting is more than $500 per tree; however, raffle tickets are only $10. Enter through the following link: https://bit.ly/3y5YxgW.