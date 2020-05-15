CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting its sixth neighborhood tree planting event Saturday, May 16.
Due to COVID-19, the volunteer workforce will be reduced significantly. Members of the Rooted in Cheyenne Board, along with Cheyenne Urban Forestry staff and a handful of local arborists and landscapers, will be planting 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets. Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right-of-way.
Rooted in Cheyenne will be taking several precautions to ensure the safety of its tree planters. Crews will be limited in size and will have staggered tree pick-up times to prevent large gatherings. Masks for tree planters have been donated by an anonymous seamstress, hand sanitizer will be available and tools used for planting will be sanitized.
Rooted in Cheyenne is a neighborhood tree planting program dedicated to planting trees along Cheyenne’s streets and partnering with homeowners, businesses and nonprofits to support a more diverse and resilient forest canopy and cultivate greener, healthier, more livable neighborhoods. Rooted in Cheyenne is supported through generous sponsorships from local businesses and nonprofits and relies on volunteers to plant and maintain all trees. This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, Historic Cheyenne Inc., HollyFrontier, Array School of Technology and Goalz Restaurant Group.
The program provides homeowners with low-cost trees to be planted in or adjacent to the public right-of-way. Tree planting, watering and care for one year is included with every tree purchased. Trees cost $50, and homeowners are allowed two trees per planting season. More information and applications for next fall’s planting are available online at www.rootedincheyenne.com. Further information and questions may be directed to Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division at 307-637-6428.