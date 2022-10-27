CHEYENNE – The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has announced $43,000 in grant funding to pay for 36 adaptive tricycles for students of Laramie County School District 1 who have special needs.
The grant is the largest of the six grants announced this week through The Rotary Club of Cheyenne’s Business Sponsorship program.
The bikes are pediatric adaptive tricycles, which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. The bikes engage the full body and offer strap-on pedals, as well as a trunk support system and harness. A parking brake and guide bar allow family and friends to guide the bike if needed. The bikes also offer a low transfer step, making it easier for kids to get on and off the bike.
Last year, The Rotary Club of Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 and school district physical therapists worked together to identify students who would benefit and enjoy riding the adaptive tricycles at home. The Rotary Club then funded the purchase of four bikes, which were assembled by Cheyenne firefighters and delivered to students on Jan. 31, 2022, in downtown Cheyenne.
The Rotary Club of Cheyenne made funding 32 more adaptive tricycles a priority for its 2022 Business Sponsorships funding cycle. When school district physical therapists identified 36 more students who would benefit from the bikes, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne amended its original funding recommendation to fully fund 36 bikes using existing funding outside of the business sponsorship program. Once again, Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 will assemble and store the bikes until they are ready to be presented to children.
The adaptive tricycles were one of six grants that the Rotary Board of Cheyenne approved funding for during its September meetings. The other grants include:
- $4,800 to support Community Action of Laramie County’s Eyeglass Voucher Program. Community Action of Laramie County and the area service clubs have long partnered to offer a voucher for a vision exam and basic glasses (frames and lenses) for those in need around Laramie County. The program allows for those who make up to 200% of the Average Median Income ($27,100 for one person; $55,000 for a family of four) for the county to receive a voucher for $300 worth of exam and glasses thanks to Memorandum of Understanding with various clinics in Cheyenne.
- $1,600 for the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center to continue its Veterans Trolley Project. The Cheyenne VA offers a residential program for veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. This grant funds a project that takes veterans in the program around Cheyenne on a trolley ride and offers snacks to those taking part. The rides are meant to offer an orientation and welcome to veterans new to Cheyenne and new to the program, while thanking the veterans for their sacrifice.
- $2,500 for the COMEA House homeless shelter for its Circling the City program, which offers outreach to long-term homeless in the community through meals and services. COMEA will also use some of this funding to provide items like socks, underwear and other necessities to its clients.
- $2,500 for the Cheyenne Youth Crisis Shelter to help buy clothing, toiletries and pay for activities for children staying at the shelter. The Cheyenne Youth Crisis shelter, located at the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne, provides a safe, compassionate place for youth and families to work through crises in Laramie County. Many times youth who reside at YCC come to the facility with only the clothes on their back. This grant funding will help provide clothing, toiletries, art supplies, and other items for a more home-like environment.
- $10,000 for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to lead "The Village of Forts" project at the Paul Smith Children’s Village. The project is a competitive program in which the Paul Smith Children’s Village asks for 10 forts, to be designed, selected, built and housed on the grounds. Selected artists, architects and tradespersons with experience in designing and constructing functional structures will be given $750 construction grants to build Forts using natural, repurposed & sustainable materials. The forts will be displayed and available to be played with and on at the Paul Smith Children’s Village through the winter dormant season. The built forts will then be auctioned off at the end of the year to fund the program moving forward.