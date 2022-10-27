Rotary Adaptive Tricycle Donation photo

Cheyenne Firefighters assembled 36 adaptive tricycles and presented them to local children. The tricycles were donated by the Rotary Club of Cheyenne to students of Laramie County School District 1 with special needs. Courtesy

 Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has announced $43,000 in grant funding to pay for 36 adaptive tricycles for students of Laramie County School District 1 who have special needs.

The grant is the largest of the six grants announced this week through The Rotary Club of Cheyenne’s Business Sponsorship program.

