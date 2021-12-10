Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHEYENNE – Councilmen Scott Roybal and Richard Johnson have been nominated as president and vice president, respectively, for Cheyenne City Council in 2022.
The selections were made during Tuesday night’s annual Straw Poll Dinner, held at The Metropolitan. Roybal is a Ward 1 council member, with Johnson representing Ward 3.
Formal nominations and voting will take place at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting at the Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
In 2021, Ward 1 Councilman Jeff White served as president, while Ken Esquibel of Ward 3 served as vice president.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.