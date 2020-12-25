CHEYENNE – Christmas is all about carrying on family traditions, and for Ruben’s Metals owner Ruben Castaneda Jr., that means hosting the Papa Claus toy giveaway that was started by his father, providing toys and basic necessities for families in need during the holiday season.
This year was a bit more difficult than years past, as Castaneda’s household had a run-in with COVID-19 earlier this season. But with donations from his generous customers and local businesses already in hand, he knew he had to make it happen.
So for a few hours on Christmas Eve, Castaneda – donning full Santa attire – handed out close to 300 toys outside Needs Inc. to help brighten up the holiday for a number of families in town – in a COVID-safe manner, of course. Seeing both the need in the community and the reactions from grateful kids are enough to keep Castenda coming back.
“Sometimes, you get to hit the nail on the head and get a kid that right gift that just brightens up their eyes and brings a smile,” Castaneda said.
When the giveaway started at 2 p.m., residents in about 30 cars were waiting outside Needs to get toys their children would love. Searching through five huge boxes of toys, Castaneda and his Ruben’s Metals team took their time with each parent or child to search for something age appropriate that each kid would enjoy, whether it was a new basketball, a Nerf gun or a baby doll.
Castaneda also spent an extra minute talking to each family or kid, passing along good holiday wishes and advice like, “You need that education, remember that.”
That dedication to spreading joy was passed on from father to son, as Castaneda’s father gave out Christmas toys for a number of years. Castaneda Sr. would sell blankets near the now-closed Cruisin’ Thru burger spot on Central Avenue in order to raise money to buy toys, but eventually his stint as Papa Claus came to an end.
After seeing a number of years without the toy giveaway, Castaneda decided to bring it back last year to continue his dad’s tradition.
“He retired on me, and after five years of not doing it, with the help of my wife, we were able to kick it back off,” Castaneda said. “I don’t have time to sell blankets, but I get a lot of donations from the customers and clients that we serve as far as the scrap metal.”
And while Castaneda said there is “definitely” an increased demand for toys this year with the struggles stemming from COVID-19, he also recognized there were other needs in the community.
To help Needs meet the heightened demands, Castaneda’s fundraising paid for 300 entrance fees into the facility, where he stocked $700 worth of essentials like socks and beanies. While his toy giveaway and fundraising efforts focus on the holiday season, Castaneda applauded organizations like Needs and COMEA that do this work all the time. He also already donated about 170 toys for churches and other organizations to hand out to their clients.
“The people that do this on a daily basis to work with our community and help the people that are in need, much thanks to them,” Castaneda said.
For him, continuing the toy giveaway comes down to supporting the community that supports his business.
He said, “If it wasn’t for the community, us businesses don’t exist either.”