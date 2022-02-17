CHEYENNE – A House joint resolution that would have allowed for runoff elections following the primary election failed to move off the House floor Thursday.
House Joint Resolution 3, “Runoff elections-constitutional amendment,” would have created a constitutional amendment to amend the time and process for holding holding primary elections in May so that subsequent runoff elections could be held as necessary.
Resolution co-sponsor Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, said that in the years that he’s been a representative, he’s put 29,000 miles on his vehicle to, in part, hear from his constituents regarding election laws and procedures. What he has heard, he said, is that people want more of a voice in who represents them.
“Quite frankly, Wyoming is a super majority Republican state, and when we have our primaries, the person that generally wins that primary is the person that will go on to represent that party in the general (election),” Neiman said. “And, by and large, they will have a dominance in that election.”
He said people who lead the primaries in a fairly large field sometimes garner less than half the vote. The constitutional amendment, tied to another bill, would have required the time necessary to allow for a runoff election, if needed.
Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, spoke against the measure, saying that it was intended to fix a problem that did not exist. In a 30-29 vote, the measure failed to get a two-thirds vote necessary to make it to committee.