CHEYENNE – A neighborhood meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Saddle Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, 6815 Wilderness Trail.

The neighborhood meeting is intended to get input for a pickleball court, which is proposed to be placed on city of Cheyenne-owned park property.

The city welcomes all input on the proposed recreation facility. If you have any questions, contact Jason Sanchez at jsanchez@cheyennecity.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus