...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435...
436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 431...433...435...436 AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 431...433...435...436 AND
437.
* WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 7 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Safe Kids Day coming to Cheyenne Family YMCA on April 30
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Family YMCA are teaming with several other local health and safety groups to offer the 25th annual Safe Kids Day at the YMCA on April 30.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Safe Kids Day is free and open to the public.
“Around the world, more than one million children die each year from preventable injuries. Millions more are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime. But these injuries don’t have to happen. That’s what Safe Kids Day is all about,” said Victoria Ingerle, Safe Kids Laramie County coordinator, in a news release.
More than 20 exhibits focusing on children’s health and safety will be offered, including interactive booths that feature activities and services for families and children.
Activities will include allowing children to see inside a fire engine provided by Laramie County Fire District 2 and an ambulance provided by American Medical Response. Deputies from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department will also be on hand to visit with families and answer questions.
“Unintentional injuries are the number one killer of kids in the United States,” Ingerle said. “Our goal is to educate families about some of the major risks that face children and to know how to reduce those risks so that we can keep our children safe.”
Another featured Safe Kids event is the car seat check-up that will be offered in nearby Holliday Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The check-up is free and includes safety inspections of children’s car seats and booster seats by certified technicians.
“Wyoming state law requires that every child up to age 9 be in a car seat that is appropriate for the child’s weight and height,” Ingerle said. “The check-up is a great opportunity for parents and caregivers to be sure their children’s car and booster seats are in good working order."
Safe Kids Day sponsors include CRMC, the YMCA, Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, CRMC Injury & Traffic Safety, A1 Super Signs and McDonald’s.
More information about Safe Kids Day is available by calling 307-432-2679.