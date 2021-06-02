CHEYENNE – Organizers of this year’s Safe Kids Day have changed the location of Saturday’s event from the Cheyenne Family YMCA to the walking path on the south side of Lake Minnehaha in Holliday Park.
The change is due to YMCA essential staff members recently testing positive for COVID-19.
“Nothing has changed other than the location,” said Victoria Ingerle, Safe Kids Laramie County coordinator, in a news release. “We’re still holding the event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and all the free, family friendly activities, exhibits and booths that were originally planned will still be taking place.”
Ingerle thanked the Cheyenne Parks and Recreation Department for allowing the organizers to host the longstanding event in Holliday Park on such short notice.
Due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19, Safe Kids Day organizers are asking that adults and children over 2 years of age wear face coverings when social distancing can’t be maintained.
For more information, call the Safe Kids Laramie County office at 307-432-2679.