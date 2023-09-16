CHEYENNE – Every year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration partners with local communities to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from Sept. 17-23.

The annual safety week always ends with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their kids. Safe Kids Laramie County announced that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Sept. 23 beginning at 10 a.m. at 516 South Greeley Highway.

