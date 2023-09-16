CHEYENNE – Every year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration partners with local communities to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from Sept. 17-23.
The annual safety week always ends with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their kids. Safe Kids Laramie County announced that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Sept. 23 beginning at 10 a.m. at 516 South Greeley Highway.
Technicians will let you know if your children are in the right seats for their ages and sizes, make sure your car seats are installed correctly and explain the importance of registering car seats with the manufacturer so you can be notified if there is a recall.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from NHTSA shows that 46% of car seats are misused. Common issues are children being in the wrong type of car seat for their age and size, and car seats being installed improperly — both of which leave children vulnerable to injury in a crash. Sadly, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2021 while riding in vehicles, and another estimated 318 were injured. “Most parents are trying to do their best for their kids,” said Victoria Ingerle, “so they may be surprised to find out their kids aren’t as safe as possible in their vehicle. We want caregivers to know that it’s worth finding out for sure.”
National Seat Check Saturday is a yearly opportunity for parents to make sure their children are safe in their car seats and booster seats. “People check their tire pressure and change the oil in their vehicles, but neglect to check the equipment that’s meant to protect their kids in a crash,” Ingerle added. “Please don’t wait for a crash to happen to find out if your child’s seat is installed correctly. At that point, it’s too late,” she said, “Let a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician check for you so you can have that peace of mind.”
Ingerle added that using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce crash fatalities among children. According to NHTSA, more than a third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2021 in cars, pickups, vans and SUVs were unbuckled. “Number one rule: Never let your children ride unbuckled — not even on a short trip.”
If Sept. 23 doesn't work for your schedule, but you’d still like to have your car seats checked, contact Safe Kids Laramie County at 307-432-2679 to schedule an appointment.
