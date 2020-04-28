CHEYENNE – A new video released by Safe2Tell Wyoming, in partnership with Cheyenne Regional Health System and The Narrator Group, aims to help students dealing with anxiety.
The video is based on the “Grounding Technique,” which is supposed to help students who are feeling overwhelmed, anxious or dissociated from the world around them. The technique is a common sensory awareness exercise that can help people relax or get through a hard time.
“Though this technique is not a permanent fix, we believe students can use this as a tool to get through difficult and stressful situations,” Samantha Kanish, the Safe2Tell Wyoming public relations specialist, said in a news release. “We still recommend students reach out to a trusted adult, school counselor or a mental health professional.”
Safe2Tell Wyoming has seen a rise in suicide threats, self-harm and depression in students. In the 2019-20 school year, Safe2 Tell received 218 tips on suicide threats, 87 regarding self-harm and 44 on depression.
According to Safe2Tell Wyoming Program Manager Bill Morse, “While students may have mental struggles anytime during the year, many students may have increased difficulties during this time of uncertainty around COVID-19. Hopefully this video will provide a resource as they try to cope with the issues surrounding this pandemic and the change in learning and social structure of America. “
The video can viewed on the Safe2Tell Wyoming website, https://www.safe2tellwy.org/, as well as on the Cheyenne Regional Health System’s YouTube Channel.