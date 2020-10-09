LARAMIE – The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has announced the recipients of the 11th Annual P.E.A.C.E. Awards.
The 2020 recipients are: Outstanding Advocate – Chelsea Cortez, Shelter Manager at the YWCA The Center for Families and Children of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs; Leadership in Policy – The Honorable Curt Haws, Circuit Court Judge of Sublette County; Partnership in Advocacy – Seth Klamann, former education and health reporter for the Casper Star Tribune; Lifetime Contribution – Linda Hawkins, Associate Director of the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault of Laramie; Lifetime Contribution – Colleen Murray, Office Manager at Safehouse Services, Inc. in Cheyenne; and Lifetime Contribution – Mary Kay Stafford, Assistant Director of the Family Crisis Center in Buffalo.
The P.E.A.C.E. Awards are given annually by WCADVSA to acknowledge the valuable role individuals and organizations play in the effort to end violence against women and empower victims across Wyoming. As peace is the antithesis of violence, the award stands for “Promoting Excellence in Advocacy for Change and Empowerment.” The P.E.A.C.E. Award also serves as a challenge for all to work collectively to improve life for those affected by violence in our communities and worldwide.
For more information on the P.E.A.C.E. Awards or individual recipients, call 307-755-5481 or go online to wyomingdvsa.org.