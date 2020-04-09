CHEYENNE – Safeway and Albertsons stores in Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico are taking a number of new steps to promote social distancing guidelines, according to a news release from the company.
Stores will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time to roughly 30% of each store’s capacity. Additionally, the stores will implement a one-way movement policy in the aisles, which will be marked to provide direction.
Stores are also adding 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesdays as the shopping times for senior citizens and other immune-compromised shoppers. Those customers are still able to utilize the same dedicated shopping time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Lastly, the company has successfully sourced masks for all of its employees. Enhancements in safety measures will be complete by the end of this week.
The new procedures this week are in addition to the several steps to ensure the safety of the people who shop in and work in the company’s stores:
Plexiglass: As an added precaution in ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Plexiglas partitions were installed in the checkout lanes in all stores. The Plexiglas will serve as protective barrier between customers and cashiers, and provide added reassurance and peace of mind.
CDC cleanliness guidelines: Stores diligently follow all CDC guidelines for frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer use and surface cleaning.
Running clean stores: Stores have taken enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points throughout the day, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day. Cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations continue to be available at key locations within the store.
Adjusted store hours: Store have adjusted their hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give teams the time they need to restock shelves and deep clean the store in its entirety.
Social distancing: Posters and decals have been placed on the floor around the stores to remind customers to practice social distancing and remain six feet – essentially two shopping carts – apart to avoid coming in contact with anyone who may have been infected by COVID-19, but may not yet be exhibiting symptoms. The ultimate goal is to prevent persons from being within six feet of each other for more than 10 minutes, per CDC guidelines.
Dedicated shopping windows: Stores have set aside dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems, who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible. The dedicated times are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The addition of Wednesdays is effective April 8.
Enhanced delivery and “Drive-Up & Go” services: Stores have created “contact free” delivery procedures for teams and have changed the signature processes so delivery drivers can sign for customers when delivering orders. The same policies are in place for the stores’ “Drive Up & Go” services, which have tripled in service capacity, and are increasing more each week.
Free pharmacy delivery: Stores are offering free same-day and next-day delivery of prescriptions to patients.