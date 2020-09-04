CHEYENNE – The August 2020 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website, http://eadiv.state.wy.us/.
Within the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is the Cheyenne Economic Health Index (ChEHI), a coincident economic indicator that is designed to provide a current assessment of Laramie County’s economy.
The Cheyenne Economic Health Index reported an index value of 104.6 in June 2020, increasing for the second month in a row, but still below the June 2019 value.
Other highlights from this month’s issue include:
- The unemployment rate for Laramie County was 6.6%, lower than the last two months, but still among the highest rates since 2012.
- Total nonfarm payroll jobs numbered 45,700 in June, lower than the total a year ago by 1,800, or 3.8%.
- Laramie County’s collection of the 4% sales and use tax through the first six months of 2020 (Jan-June) was up 10.4% compared to the five-year average over this same time period.
- Housing prices continue to rise, with the median home sales price in Laramie County in June up 7.7% relative to June 2019. This is the 22nd month in a row that home prices have recorded year-over-year increases.