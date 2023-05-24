ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a Food Safety Alert for an outbreak of salmonella that has been linked to raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy's. 

Eighteen people have become ill from eating chocolate chip cookie dough or s'mores bars dough from locations in six states, including six people in Washington state, four in Idaho and four in Oregon. Papa Murphy's has temporarily stopped selling the dough.  

Tags

comments powered by Disqus