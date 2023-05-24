...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough
ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a Food Safety Alert for an outbreak of salmonella that has been linked to raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy's.
Eighteen people have become ill from eating chocolate chip cookie dough or s'mores bars dough from locations in six states, including six people in Washington state, four in Idaho and four in Oregon. Papa Murphy's has temporarily stopped selling the dough.
This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.
The CDC recommends disposing of any Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough or s’mores bars dough in your refrigerator or freezer, and washing items that may have touched the dough.