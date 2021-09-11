CHEYENNE – The San Diego Ballet is returning to Cheyenne this year to present its Nutcracker ballet, and community dancers are invited to audition.

Matt Carney, executive director of SDB, will hold auditions in Cheyenne on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Act Two Studios, 1212 Spirit Lane.

The auditions are open to all community ballet dancers age 6 and older. Those interested in more information can call Leslie at Act Two Studios, 307-637-5112.

The performance will be at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Monday, Dec. 6.

