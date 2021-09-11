Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHEYENNE – The San Diego Ballet is returning to Cheyenne this year to present its Nutcracker ballet, and community dancers are invited to audition.
Matt Carney, executive director of SDB, will hold auditions in Cheyenne on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Act Two Studios, 1212 Spirit Lane.
The auditions are open to all community ballet dancers age 6 and older. Those interested in more information can call Leslie at Act Two Studios, 307-637-5112.
The performance will be at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Monday, Dec. 6.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.