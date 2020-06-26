CHEYENNE – Sanitation services for Cheyenne residents will remain as scheduled for the week of June 29 through July 3.
On Saturday, July 4, the Solid Waste Transfer Station at 220 N. College Drive, the Happy Jack Landfill at 1416 Happy Jack Road and the Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
On Sunday, July 5, the Compost Facility will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for drop-off only.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440.
You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org or download the Recycle Coach app on your mobile device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.