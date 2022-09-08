CHEYENNE – Saratoga Lake Public Access Area will be closed beginning Sept. 19 for a planned rotenone project to address an illegal yellow perch introduction in Saratoga Lake.

The Town of Saratoga Campground will have limited camping spaces available during the closure, but campers will not have access to the lake during the entirety of the project. The rotenone project will kill all of the fish in Saratoga Lake in an effort to remove the yellow perch, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.

