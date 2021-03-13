CHEYENNE – The likelihood of Cheyenne seeing at least 18 inches of snow is high, and during a weather briefing Saturday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Allen said it is “not impossible” to see snow depths in the mid- to upper-20 inches.
The rainy sleet coming down is expected to turn into snow quickly this afternoon and ramp up significantly this evening. The highest impact of the storm should occur between 11 p.m. tonight and 3 p.m. tomorrow, with strong winds, heavy snow and whiteout conditions.
Travel will be “nearly impossible” by tonight, Allen said.
“The main event is just on the cusp of beginning right now. … If everything still comes together just right, we could be still looking at a record two or three day storm total, especially on the Wyoming side. And again this storm could rival past significant spring storms,” Allen said.
Late this afternoon through Monday morning, sustained wind gusts will range from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with some gusts reaching up to 45 or 55 miles per hour. The wind paired with the heavy, wet snow will affect roads and possibly power lines.
“The wet, heavy snow, unfortunately, may be able to stick better to tree limbs and power lines, and so the weight plus the wind could potentially cause some sporadic power outages, starting late tonight and through the day tomorrow,” Allen said.
With 5- to 15-degree wind chills expected Sunday morning, Allen also advised folks in the agriculture community to prepare as best they can to keep livestock warm, especially as calving season is currently happening.
“If there's any possibilities for any type of sheltering or for windbreaks that can be done for (livestock) to try and protect them as much as possible, that's highly encouraged,” Allen said, especially with the rain from this morning. “If they get wet and then the wind get cold, that can be pretty stressful, especially on some of the newborns.”