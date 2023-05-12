SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small non-farm businesses in five Wyoming counties and neighboring counties in Colorado and Nebraska are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began May 1 in Goshen, Laramie, Albany, Niobrara and Platte counties.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus