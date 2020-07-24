CHEYENNE – During its annual retreat July 16-17 in Casper, the Wyoming State Board of Education approved a 10% general fund budget reduction in addition to the 10% reduction approved June 19.
The board also approved three district submissions of Leader Evaluation Systems and 19 district submissions of Teacher Evaluation Systems.
In other action, members of the SBE reviewed their current roles and responsibilities as outlined in state statute. The board discussed its role in accountability, assessment, accreditation and other duties as a board.
The board also continued its discussions on Redefining Student Success: Profile of a Graduate, facilitated by Gretchen Morgan, Strategy and Policy Fellow with the Center for Innovation in Education. The board received information on various approaches to addressing what it means to be a high school graduate. Discussion included the importance of partnering with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, and working in collaboration with school districts, parents, students, teachers, communities, businesses, technical schools and higher education in formulating a Wyoming Profile of a Graduate.
The board will continue its discussion on Profiles of a Graduate at its next meeting, Sept. 24-25. Information regarding the meeting format will be available on the SBE website, https://edu.wyoming.gov/board.