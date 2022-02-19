...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
SBE to take action on rules governing school accountability
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education is expected to take action on the proposed Chapter 47 Rules at its regularly scheduled virtual meeting starting at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Chapter 47 Wyoming Accountability System Rules establish targets for overall school performance ratings, a progressive system of support, and a statewide reporting system for all public schools in the state. Further action items include the election of board officers.
The board will also convene as the Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education to hold a discussion with award-winning author Mark Perna, followed by presentations highlighting CTE programs in several Wyoming schools. The board will continue to hear directly from CTE students and educators. The SBCTE will also receive the Perkins V Annual Report.
Register in advance for the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/wsbe2-25-22. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.