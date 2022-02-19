CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education is expected to take action on the proposed Chapter 47 Rules at its regularly scheduled virtual meeting starting at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Chapter 47 Wyoming Accountability System Rules establish targets for overall school performance ratings, a progressive system of support, and a statewide reporting system for all public schools in the state. Further action items include the election of board officers.

The board will also convene as the Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education to hold a discussion with award-winning author Mark Perna, followed by presentations highlighting CTE programs in several Wyoming schools. The board will continue to hear directly from CTE students and educators. The SBCTE will also receive the Perkins V Annual Report.

Register in advance for the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/wsbe2-25-22. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

