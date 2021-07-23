CHEYENNE – Recently, there have been attempts by scammers to target the personal information of Unemployment Insurance claimants.
The scam involves text messages claiming to be from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. DWS is asking that anyone who receives any text messages claiming to be from DWS to delete them immediately and do not click on any links within the messages. Clicking the link may allow scammers access to personal data.
DWS does not use text messaging. Staff will communicate with claimants through the Correspondence tab of the claimant's WYUI.wyo.gov account, calling the claimant directly or by emailing the claimant from an email address with a wyo.gov extension.
Anyone who receives any correspondence they feel may be suspect should contact the DWS fraud unit immediately by calling 307-473-3709.