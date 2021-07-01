CHEYENNE – According to a news release from Black Hills Energy, the company has received reports from customers of attempted scam calls where the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected.
Black Hills Energy is urging customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company to call the company at 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.
The scammers are using several telephone numbers and using technology that disguises their number and may even mimic a Black Hills Energy number. They may be calling customers several times, hoping someone will answer the phone and may ask for the home address of the customer.
Some cautionary tips:
- Don’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information – if someone calls claiming to represent your local utility, and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the utility bill customer service number, 888-890-5554.
- To verify whether an employee was dispatched to your location, call 888-890-5554. Black Hills Energy employees wear shirts with a company logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive vehicles bearing the company logo. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.
- Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.
Black Hills Energy realizes that due to possible extended periods of isolation, customers may face financial hardships affecting their ability to timely pay their energy bills. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com to explore options to assist in those hardships.