CHEYENNE – When Superintendent Boyd Brown announced Sunday he was closing all Laramie County School District 1 schools until at least April 7 due to COVID-19, Rhonda Quinn knew her workplace would need to make some changes.
The Learning Center director at Cheyenne Family YMCA quickly assessed the situation with YMCA CEO Patty Walters, who consulted with Board of Directors President Col. Tim Sheppard. Together, the three decided it would be best to respond to the increased need for child care by expanding the YMCA Learning Center’s offerings.
“Our goal is to not close child care unless we absolutely have to do that, so last night we sent out an email to all parents and members to say the Y is still open for everything we normally do except sports, and it’s definitely open for (K-6) child care.”
Normally, kindergarten through sixth grade students only utilize the YMCA’s morning and after-school programs. But with schools closed and some parents unable to work from home, it became imperative that the Learning Center give these children a place to stay during the day.
The Learning Center will maintain its current hours from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., and parents are able to drop off and pick up their children when needed during that time frame. Nonmembers of the YMCA are also invited to sign up their K-6 children, which will cost $195 a week ($125 a week for members) for all-day care. Kids who are already signed up for care before and/or after school will just have a slight adjustment to the fee they’re already paying, she said, but won’t be expected to pay the above prices on top of what they already pay.
“Luckily, we have enough staff, but that could change if we have a huge influx,” Quinn added. “We did get a call from Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne (which will remain closed as long as the schools are) to see if we’ll take their kids, and of course we’re open to the community. We’re aware other facilities might have to close, and in that case, yes, absolutely, we’ll take those kids. We’ll take them for the interim that they need.”
As of Monday, several preschools, child care centers and after-school programs had closed or been canceled for at least the next week, including Laramie County Community College Children’s Discovery Center, The Neighborhood School, BEAST Foundation, Little Peaches Preschool and Bright Kids Learning Center.
A Place to Grow Early Learning Center Owner and Director Jessica Buteau said her facility will remain open, but shortened hours starting Monday in order to do a deeper clean after the children leave every afternoon.
“(At) 4 p.m. is when we’ll be closing to kiddos, and we do have a very light group of kids right now because I have several parents who work for the district,” Buteau said of the change and who it will affect.
She added that the facility is continuing to follow its normal cleaning practices and policy requiring sick children and staff members to be sent home. But she’s being extra diligent about these policies of late to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.
Another change her center is making is getting rid of self-serve lunchtime practices. For the time being, only adults wearing food service gloves are allowed to serve meals.
“(We’re) just trying to keep life as normal for kiddos and our teachers and give everybody a place to go, a job to do every day,” Buteau said. “It helps keep everyone going.”
Quinn echoed this sentiment, adding that if parents need a place for their kids, all they need to do is give her or her assistant a call. If interested, they can set up a tour and see for themselves why the YMCA would be a good fit for their children.
“It’s a safe place for their kids,” Quinn said. “We’re licensed, so we have training for our staff and sanitary practices, as well. We’ve amped up all of that … and that’s honestly the biggest thing, we want to ease parents’ minds. We want to service the community – we want to make sure life continues to go on despite all the panic.”
And, Quinn added, she’s committed to do so as long as LCSD1 schools are closed – unless she’s told to close the facility.