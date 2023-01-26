Rep. Bill Henderson

Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, testifies in support of House Bill 68, “School zone crosswalks,” during a meeting of the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Tuesday in the state Capitol in Cheyenne. The bill is one of two that directly addresses school crosswalk zones in the state.

CHEYENNE — A bill that would have authorized video surveillance in school zone crosswalks in order to administer citations was set aside Thursday by the leader of the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee.

Committee Chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, tabled the bill indefinitely following a long line of public testimony related to its constitutionality, tracking residents and automated ticketing machines. He said it was his prerogative as committee chairman, and there were no motions from any members of the committee to vote during Thursday’s meeting.

