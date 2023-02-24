CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is hosting one more Science Cafe in Cheyenne, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the Willow Room at the Laramie County Library.
Participants will hear about the latest biodiversity research from a few University of Wyoming graduate students.
This is a free event, open to the public, and will feature light food and drinks.
