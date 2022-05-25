CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police are helping their counterparts in Scottsbluff, Nebraska locate a man wanted on multiple homicide-related charges.
According to a CPD news release, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne officers were dispatched to Walmart at 580 Livingston Ave. for a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm. During the investigation, responding officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Davin Darayle Saunders, was wanted out of Scottsbluff for multiple homicide related charges. Saunders fled the scene on foot prior to officers' arrival.
CPD officers and partnering law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search of the area, including adjacent neighborhoods, surrounding businesses and interstates, according to a CPD release. However, the suspect has not been located.
The Scottsbluff Police Department shared that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Saunders for one count of second-degree murder, one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all felonies.
Saunders is described as a Black man; 5 feet, 11 inches tall; 190-200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous tattoos, including on both inner forearms, a script tattoo across his upper chest, a tattoo of script on the right side of the neck that has a star at the beginning and at the end of the text, and a flaming skull tattoo above the navel.
Saunders has an extensive history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should contact local law enforcement at 307-637-6525.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Scottsbluff Communications Center at 308-632-7176 or Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP or crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org.