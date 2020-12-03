CHEYENNE – The Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America, is asking for the community’s support of its council-wide popcorn sale.
According to a news release, this has been a financially challenging year for the Scout council. COVID-19 has greatly hindered the council’s ability to conduct traditional Scouting programs, raise funds, host recruitment activities and hindered the opening of the Ben Delatour Scout Ranch this summer. Due to the pandemic, Scouts have not been able to truly participate in the annual popcorn sale, which supports their individual units, as well as the council.
The council, a premier character and leadership development organization, is sincerely asking for the community’s support to buy popcorn directly from a Boy Scout or from the council via its online portal.
To buy Boy Scout popcorn, visit https://bit.ly/lpcpopcorn, the council’s Trails End popcorn page. Popcorn will be shipped directly to purchasers from the warehouse and is contactless, with 73% of your donation supporting Scouting. Those who donate $30 or more receive free shipping. The council also delivers popcorn to northern Colorado, southern Wyoming or the panhandle of Nebraska first responders, medical staff and F.E. Warren Air Force Base personnel.
To learn more about the Longs Peak Council, go online to www.longspeakbsa.org. To join Scouting, go to www.BeAScout.org.