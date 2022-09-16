ROCK SPRINGS – A procedure regarding students’ preferred pronouns that surfaced on social media sparked questions, asking for clarity and an explanation from Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
The post was a screenshot of the Student Support Procedure. It states, “If a student is requesting the use of a transgender name and/or pronoun, we will honor their request. It is also not our obligation to notify the parent of this request and we will not do so.”
On Sept. 8, the Rocket Miner reached out to SCSD1 for clarity.
Nicole Bolton, director of human resources, stated that the district’s policies “mirror” federal civil rights laws, such as Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex. She added that the post “did not contain the complete explanation that was shared with staff.”
“The information circulating is the result of requests for clarification on how federal courts and agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Education, are currently interpreting those laws,” said Bolton.
She shared the district’s preferred and chosen names procedure: “As you become acquainted with your students, you may encounter students wishing to use a preferred or chosen name. A preferred/chosen name is any name a student chooses to use other than their legal name.”
The district “is committed to promoting an educational environment that is supportive and respectful to all students. Calling a person by their preferred name and pronoun shows respect and contributes to the District’s commitment to providing a safe and nondiscriminatory educational environment. Accordingly, staff must use a student’s preferred/chosen name or pronoun in verbal, written, and electronic communications. Staff must respect the privacy of all students regarding such choice.”
Violations of the procedure “may constitute discrimination based on sex, and may result in discipline. Students who experience problems or discrimination related to their preferred/chosen name or pronoun shall be referred to the Title IX Coordinator for resources and assistance.”
Bolton stated the district’s “discussions involved the recent Notice of Interpretation issued by the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, which explained that OCR will enforce Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sex to include: (1) discrimination based on sexual orientation; and (2) discrimination based on gender identity. Depending on the case, misgendering a student could violate both district policy and Federal law.”
Due to its complexity and sensitivity, Bolton said it precludes a “one-size fits all approach.”
“Staff were never directed not to talk to parents or lie to parents,” she said. “Decisions regarding how to support transgender and gender nonconforming students may involve the student, parents, and district administration. Teachers are expected to immediately refer such matters to their building principal, who will involve central administration. Teachers will then be informed of the district’s plan for supporting the individual student and will be responsible for supporting that student. Again, student needs will be met with an individualized response and specific support.”
