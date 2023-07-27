WORLAND (WNE) – The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Worland woman. Sheriff Austin Brookwell said the sheriff’s office was informed on Saturday at 8:59 p.m. that Breanna Mitchell, 28, was missing.
Searches have been conducted by Search and Rescue, family members, friends and volunteers on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Resources used include horses, Civil Air Patrol, private aircraft, Guardian Flight and a bloodhound from a volunteer from Fremont County.
Brookwell said Mitchell was first reported missing by her boyfriend, who told the sheriff’s office he received a text at 2 a.m. on July 22 that her vehicle, a black Ford Expedition, had gotten stuck in the Nowater area. The boyfriend said he looked all day for her, but could not find her.
Search and Rescue located Mitchell’s vehicle on a road 2 miles off Nowater Trail on Sunday morning, but she was not in it. It has since been towed so law enforcement can search for any clues that might lead to Mitchell’s location.
“We have been unable to locate her, and her family has not been able to contact her either. We have pinged her phone, but according to Verizon, it is shut off,” Brookwell said.
He said in addition to the searches, deputies are conducting interviews and following leads and rumors.
Brookwell reported on Tuesday that a boot and a shirt were located, and the volunteer with the bloodhound had agreed to go out on Wednesday. He noted via social media that Mitchell is not in trouble with law enforcement and encouraged anyone who has seen or had contact with her since July 22 to contact the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office at 307-347-2242.
