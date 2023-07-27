Wyoming News Briefs for July 27, 2023

WORLAND (WNE) – The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Worland woman. Sheriff Austin Brookwell said the sheriff’s office was informed on Saturday at 8:59 p.m. that Breanna Mitchell, 28, was missing.

Searches have been conducted by Search and Rescue, family members, friends and volunteers on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Resources used include horses, Civil Air Patrol, private aircraft, Guardian Flight and a bloodhound from a volunteer from Fremont County.

