CHEYENNE – Several Republican candidates for seats in the Wyoming Legislature told voters Wednesday their top priorities included protecting Second Amendment rights, encouraging school choice and re-evaluating state revenue.
The three potential state lawmakers and one incumbent in House District 10 and Senate District 31 took the amphitheater stage at Lions Park for the Laramie County Republican Party’s Politics in the Park forum.
Steps to address the rising gas prices and inflation, a recent anti-discrimination policy update by the USDA on gender identity, the energy extraction industry, the state budget and mandatory vaccines/mask wearing were among the topics mediators addressed with the candidates.
Although each differed in their approach, every candidate said they wanted what was best for Wyoming in the end.
SD 31
“We need to take care of each other, we need to support each other's businesses,” said Senate District 31 candidate Janet Marschner, “and we need to be forward thinking.”
She was joined at the debate by challenger Evie Brennan, the other Republican seeking the newly added state Senate seat. It was created in the redistricting process during the Legislature’s last session, along with two House seats. There is no Democrat to face in the general election.
Marschner has lived in Cheyenne for 30 years, and worked in health care before starting her own real estate construction company in Laramie County. She previously spent time on boards for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Now, she said she wants to serve in the Legislature in order to protect the right to bear arms, ensure schools are safe and find ways to prevent property taxes from negatively impacting long-time homeowners.
Brennan is a Cheyenne native who has also worked in health care as a nurse in the ICU and raised four children. She said she wants to use her skills as an advocate for patients, a critical thinker and a problem solver in the Senate.
Along with supporting the Second Amendment, she said her top priority is cultivating school choice.
“I have four kids, and they all have different education needs, and Wyoming has great kids that can grow up with huge potential, but our education system needs to be strong to be able to do that,” Brennan said. “And so, having more diversity – charter schools, public schools, homeschooling – is an option for people I would like to see.”
Both candidates had strong opinions on another issue in state education, the recent announcement by the USDA that it will update its nondiscrimination policy to include gender identity and sexual orientation. Marschner said it was a ridiculous mandate, and she would support joining forces with other states to push back against the Biden administration for holding school lunches hostage.
“It baffles me. I cannot figure out what the (USDA) has to do with the use of children’s bathrooms,” Brennan agreed. “That’s confusing to me, and so I would like to definitely see a lawsuit against the federal government.”
They both shared similar viewpoints on nearly every issue brought forward. Both support a gas tax holiday to provide relief for residents feeling the pressure of high fuel prices, as well as lifting the restrictions on energy exploration in Wyoming, and they do not believe vaccines or masks should be mandated during a pandemic.
Their backgrounds impacted the way they said they would approach handling the state budget. Brennan said her experience is framed around running a household, and the state should first appropriate funds for what’s needed, such as infrastructure and education. Then, she would cut what wasn't necessary, as well as evaluate whether taxes are justifiable and sustainable.
Marschner said she would take an approach based on her experience in accounting and building complex budgets for hospitals. She said she understood prioritizing spending, but also finding new ways to bring in revenue. One example she found successful was the business parks developed in Cheyenne, which bring in more residents and property taxes.
“We need to broaden our revenue base, and the one thing that we need to do is attract different businesses to Wyoming,” she said.
HD 10
Rep. John Eklund, R-Cheyenne, is the incumbent facing re-election in HD 10, and balancing the budget is at the top of his priority list. This is his 12th year in the Legislature.
He said he has been a part of the effort to continually decrease spending in the government over the past decade, and said legislators need to address the concern of taxes, static revenue and losing funding from the oil industry.
Eklund’s other top two priorities are expanding the agriculture industry in Wyoming and fostering safety in schools.
His challenger in the Republican primary is former House District 12 Rep. Lars Lone, who moved to Eklund’s district a few years ago. Lone said he wants to fight against any "red flag" regulations that might come down from the federal government, and is concerned with school safety in a different way: he opposes gun-free zones in schools.
“I think the best way to protect our children is to have people who are armed who want to protect them,” he said.
As a parent, Lone emphasized school choice, because he said they should have the opportunity to choose the proper and unique path for their students. He also believes it will help address the deficit in public education funding.
“Right now, we have a monopoly in our education system: it’s public education,” he said. “The way you improve education is you deregulate and provide other opportunities for education.
While Eklund recognized the benefit of choices, his concern with funding for education stemmed from the mineral industry. He said the war on fossil fuels by Democrats is causing gas prices to rise and impacting the revenues available to spend in Wyoming. Inflation greatly concerned the representative, as well, because he said he has never seen young families in the state with a good education and job struggle to afford a house.
“I’m not convinced there will be ways to cut,” he said. “But we've done it before, and we’ll do it again.”