Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters

The Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters is pictured Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The second annual Age Well Conference will take place all day Thursday, Sept. 29, at the headquarters of Blue Federal Credit Union.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the conference takes place from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. it will feature speakers throughout the day, as well as a vendor resource fair.

