CHEYENNE – There is a second confirmed, positive case of COVID-19 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The case was confirmed Thursday, and involves an adult, military member assigned to the base.
According to a news release, F.E. Warren leadership is actively monitoring the situation, and the base’s public health office is taking action to properly isolate the individual in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The 90th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who may have interacted with the affected member.
F.E. Warren AFB remains at Health Protection Condition Charlie. Social distancing remains imperative, and personnel must comply with isolation and quarantine instructions.
Base officials said they will continue to provide families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For local information regarding F.E. Warren Air Force Base, go online to www.warren.af.mil/FEW-COVID-19-INFO/.
For the latest national information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.