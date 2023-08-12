Laura Jones Doug Emhoff

Laura Jones, Grand Teton National Park vegetation ecologist, guides Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff through native sagebrush habitat in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 9, 2023. More than $1 million from the Inflation Reduction Act will help restore sagebrush in six national parks including across hayfields of now-gone homesteaders in Grand Teton.

MOOSE – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff announced Wednesday a $44 million investment in National Park Service climate-resilient conservation projects, including protection of troubled whitebark pine.

With the Teton Range as a backdrop, Emhoff said President Joe Biden’s new earmark for his “Investing in America Agenda” will “improve our parks, protect endangered species, provide clean air and water for all Americans.” The funds will enable 43 projects to make parks and communities in 39 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands more resilient to climate change.

